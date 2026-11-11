Black registered 26 points (10-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and four steals across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 107-100 win over Sacramento.

Black was Orlando's second option behind Franz Wagner, and the Magic needed it to end a four-game slide. He was active on both ends, and his pressure on the ball led to a second consecutive four-steal evening. With Paolo Banchero (ankle) and Jalen Suggs (knee) out, he's taken on a much bigger offensive role and is making the most of it. The Magic finish their rpad trip Wednesday in Utah.