Black posted five points (1-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 107-99 win over the Bucks.

Black remained in the starting lineup despite the return of Jalen Suggs, playing at least 31 minutes for the sixth straight game. Poor shooting resulted in arguably his worst performance of the season, although the fact that his playing time eclipsed 30 minutes should provide fantasy managers with a sense of reassurance. His role will likely start to reduce as Suggs works his way back into game shape, meaning the time to sell-high on Black is now.