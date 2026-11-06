Black ended Thursday's 117-104 loss to the Suns with 10 points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal in 31 minutes.

Black returned to the starting lineup after sitting out Monday's contest against Washington for ankle injury management. Although his scoring was modest, the 22-year-old contributed across multiple categories while handling additional backcourt responsibilities with Jalen Suggs (knee) sidelined. Black committed five turnovers, but his versatile production and substantial playing time should keep him relevant in fantasy formats while Orlando remains shorthanded.