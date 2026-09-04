Black is lined up for a significant role off the Orlando bench in 2026-27.

Black's breakout 2025-26 campaign had already begun to take off before Franz Wagner got hurt in December, but the ankle injury to the latter cleared the way for the former to start a career-high 40 regular-season games. However, a late-season abdominal strain curtailed much of the momentum Black had built, as it wasn't until the final contests of the first round of the playoffs that he resumed handling full workloads following a monthlong absence with the issue. The 2023 first-rounder is positioned for a reserve role to begin his fourth year with the Magic, but he still stands out as one of the league's premier sixth men off the bench and makes sense as a late-round fantasy pick.