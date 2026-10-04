Black (ankle) participated in Sunday's practice and has been progressing in his ramp-up process, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Black has been limited by a sprained ankle in training camp but is trending in the right direction ahead of Wednesday's preseason opener against Memphis. He's coming off a breakout season in 2025-26, averaging 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.1 combined steals-plus-blocks in 29.8 minutes per contest across 64 regular-season games (40 starts). He's expected to operate as the club's top reserve in 2026-27.