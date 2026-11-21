Black finished with 13 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-8 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, two blocks and three steals across 37 minutes during Friday's 113-111 win over the Nets.

Black has been struggling from an efficiency standpoint over the past few games, going 10-for-27 from the field and 4-for-11 from the free-throw line, but the counting stats have been great. This was Black's second game of the season recording at least six assists, three steals and two blocks, and with 1.9 steals per game on the year, he ranks in the top 10 among qualified players.