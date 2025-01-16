Now Playing

Houstan isn't part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Milwaukee, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Houstan filled in for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the first unit during Orlando's previous game, but he'll rejoin the reserves Wednesday with Caldwell-Pope healthy. Houstan is averaging 2.8 points across 11.1 minutes per game this season.

