Houstan isn't in the starting five for Thursday's game versus the Cavaliers, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.
Gary Harris will replace Houstan in the starting lineup Thursday. Houstan is averaging 2.4 points in 6.8 minutes in his last five appearances coming off the bench.
