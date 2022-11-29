Houstan will start Monday's game against the Nets, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Houstan will make his first NBA start as the Magic are without both Mo Bamba (back) and Wendell Carter (foot), in addition to several other regulars. The rookie out of Michigan has been a part of the regular rotation thus far, most recently playing 26 minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss to the Sixers. In the six games this season in which he's played at least 20 minutes, Houston is averaging 5.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.3 threes per game.