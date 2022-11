Okeke (knee) holds a questionable designation for Friday's game versus the Sixers.

Okeke departed Monday's game versus the Pacers and could not return due to some left knee soreness. It appears the soreness is lingering, and official word on his status probably won't surface until game day. Even if he does play, rookie Paolo Banchero isn't on the injury report and appears set to return, which will likely eat into Okeke's minutes.