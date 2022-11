Okeke (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's meeting with the Nets, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Okeke has missed two straight games due to left knee soreness, however, he may return Monday considering he sat out the first leg of the back-to-back Sunday and the Magic are dealing with a plethora of injuries. If he were to miss, Moritz Wagner and Caleb Houstan would be in line for extra run.