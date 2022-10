Anthony (illness) is active for Friday's matchup with the Hawks but will come off the bench, Jake Chapman reports.

Anthony was a late scratch in the season opener due to a non-Covid illness but will be back in action Friday. Considering he entered the day as a game-time decision and is coming off the bench, it is likely the Magic will monitor his workload. Orlando will start the same lineup as the season opener, with Jalen Suggs operating as the point guard.