Anthony (quadriceps) is starting Saturday's game against the Mavericks.

The 20-year-old was considered probable after picking up the quad injury during Friday's loss to Houston, and he'll be back on the court Saturday. Anthony had 15 points (6-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes Friday and will continue to start with Markelle Fultz (knee) lost for the season.