Wagner (oblique) has been cleared to resume taking contact, and the Magic are hopeful that he'll be ready to make his return to game action in 7-to-10 days, Cassidy Hubbarth of ESPN reports.

Wagner has been sidelined since Dec. 6 with a right oblique tear but recently entered the reconditioning phase of his rehab program. Given his lengthy layoff, Wagner needs time to ramp up before getting the green light to play in games, but he appears on track to gain clearance as soon as next weekend. Once he's officially cleared to play, Wagner will likely be under a light minutes restriction for at least a few games, as has been the case for teammate Paolo Banchero since he returned to action Jan. 10 after a lengthy absence due to the same injury.