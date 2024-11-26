Wagner closed Monday's 95-84 win over the Hornets with 21 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), one rebound, seven assists, two blocks and four steals in 40 minutes.
The Magic defeated the Hornets in one of the lowest-scoring games of the current 2024-25 NBA season. Still, Wagner found a way to stuff the stat sheet and carry a depleted Orlando team to the finish line while being employed in a point-forward role due to their lack of depth in the backcourt. Expect Wagner to continue to enjoy an uptick in his usage rate as long as the Magic remain this depleted, which should generate an uptick in his overall fantasy numbers.
