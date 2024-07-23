Wagner accumulated 18 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and three steals across 29 minutes in Germany's 92-88 exhibition game loss to the United States on Monday.

Wagner led Germany in both points and steals Monday, keeping the squad on pace with Team USA in the close loss. The 22-year-old played a game-high 29 minutes, and he will likely continue to do so in the Paris Olympics as he will be expected to help lead Germany to a successful Olympic campaign. Wagner is coming off a career-best year with Orlando, during which he averaged 19.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.5 minutes across 72 regular-season appearances.