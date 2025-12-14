Magic's Jalen Suggs: Does not return Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suggs (hip) did not return to Saturday's 132-120 loss to the Knicks. He finished with 26 points (10-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven assists and two rebounds across 29 minutes.
Suggs exited Saturday's contest in the fourth quarter due to left hip soreness. The 24-year-old point guard tried to play through the issue but appeared to be in a considerable amount of pain before the Magic fouled to get him out of the game. His status will be worth monitoring ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Nuggets.
