Suggs (leg) exited to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 106-100 loss to the Knicks and didn't return. He finished with 17 points (6-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 32 minutes.

Suggs limped to the locker room after grabbing at his upper leg/groin area in the final quarter, though he returned to the bench shortly thereafter. The 24-year-old point guard's status will still be worth monitoring ahead of Tuesday's NBA Cup game against Miami, and if he's unable to play, Anthony Black is expected to enter the starting five.