Suggs posted three points (1-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, two steals and one block over 13 minutes during Orlando's 113-108 loss to Houston on Thursday.

Suggs came off the bench Thursday in his return from a three-game absence due to a back strain. The fifth-year guard struggled to get anything going and led the team with four turnovers while finishing with a minus-11 point differential. Suggs seemed to be out of rhythm, which led to him playing just three minutes in the second half while sitting on the bench for the entire fourth quarter. He'll look to bounce back Sunday against the Pistons.