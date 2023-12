Isaac (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

Isaac was unable to suit up for the last two games due to his ankle injury, but he's been given the green light to play after he was apparently able to practice over the weekend. However, he was also available against the Nets on Dec. 2 after tweaking his ankle a day earlier but didn't take the court, so it's unclear if the Magic will reincorporate him into the rotation Monday.