Isaac (coach's decision) didn't appear off the bench in Thursday's 118-111 win over the Grizzlies in Berlin.

After seeing no more than 12 minutes while appearing in each of the previous five games, Isaac dropped out of the rotation entirely Thursday as the Magic welcomed Franz Wagner (ankle) back into the lineup following a 16-game absence. While he remains a versatile defensive piece and has enjoyed relatively good health over the past two seasons, Isaac has seen his offensive efficiency crater since he posted a career-best 61.0 true shooting percentage in 2023-24. He's holding down a 52.6 TS% so far in 2025-26, and his lack of offensive impact could be enough to cost him a regular role on the second unit moving forward.