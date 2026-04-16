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Isaac (knee) is questionable for Friday's Play-In Tournament game against the Hornets.

Isaac has missed over a month now due to a left knee sprain, but the Magic are leaving the door open for the forward to return in a must-win game Friday. If Isaac is ultimately deemed unable to play, Orlando would need Tristan da Silva and Jamal Cain to help fill out more playing time in the frontcourt.

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