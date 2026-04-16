Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Questionable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Isaac (knee) is questionable for Friday's Play-In Tournament game against the Hornets.
Isaac has missed over a month now due to a left knee sprain, but the Magic are leaving the door open for the forward to return in a must-win game Friday. If Isaac is ultimately deemed unable to play, Orlando would need Tristan da Silva and Jamal Cain to help fill out more playing time in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Remaining out Sunday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Questionable for season finale•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Another absence coming•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Out again for Wednesday•