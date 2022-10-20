Isaac (hamstring) is out Friday at Atlanta and remains sidelined indefinitely.
Isaac is still limited in practice, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to return soon. He won't be close to playing in a game until he gets some full practice in, and it's not clear when that will happen. It would be surprising if he returned this month.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Unable to suit up Friday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Not suiting up Tuesday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Limited to individual work for now•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Optimism about camp availability•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Undergoes hamstring procedure•