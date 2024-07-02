Isaac and the Magic agreed to a five-year, $84 million contract renegotiation and extension Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Isaac has spent the first five years of his career in Orlando and is now set to spend another five with the franchise. In 2023-24, the 26-year-old forward averaged 6.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 15.8 minutes across 58 appearances. While availability has always been an issue for Isaac, he is one of the NBA's best and most versatile defenders when on the floor.