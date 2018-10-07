Isaac (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason matchup against the Heat, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Isaac was reportedly able to participate in the non-contact portions of Sunday's practice, so he appears to be progressing well in his recovery. Still, the Magic don't want to rush him back for a meaningless preseason game, so Isaac has officially been ruled out for Monday's contest. At this point, Isaac doesn't appear to be in any danger of missing time during the regular season.