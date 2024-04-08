Isaac underwent X-rays on his back that returned negative after he was forced out of Sunday's 113-98 win over the Bulls with 9:32 remaining in the fourth quarter, Wendell Epps of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Isaac tallied two rebounds and one foul in five minutes of playing time before leaving the contest with what the Magic labeled as a sore back. Assuming Isaac's injury isn't anything more severe than soreness, he shouldn't be facing a long-term absence. However, given Isaac's lengthy injury history, it's unclear whether he'll play in the Magic's next game Tuesday in Houston.