Bamba departed Sunday's game against the 76ers due to back spasms and will not return, Dan Savage of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Bamba left the game during the first half, and shortly after halftime the team announced that the big man will not return. Prior to exiting, Bamba played 12 minutes and finished with three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one block and one rebound. With the Magic playing on the front end of a back-to-back, Bamba should be considered very much questionable for Monday's game at Brooklyn.