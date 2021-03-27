Bamba played 22 minutes Friday in the Magic's 112-105 loss to the Trail Blazers, finishing with 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist.

Bamba hadn't played in any of the Magic's last three games, missing two due to a hamstring and toe injury and sitting out the other in a coach's decision. The recent trade of Nikola Vucevic to the Bulls opened up a spot in the rotation for Bamba, but he was still working as the backup to Khem Birch, who came through with 14 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks in 37 minutes. Wendell Carter -- the main asset the Magic received in the Vucevic trade -- wasn't available Friday but should be ready to make his debut Sunday against the Lakers, and it shouldn't take long before he unseats Birch as the starting center. Considering Birch has consistently played ahead of Bamba this season, there's a good possibility that Bamba falls back out of the rotation when both Carter and Birch are suiting up.