Wagner chipped in 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and eight rebounds over 17 minutes during Saturday's 120-117 victory over the Jazz.

Wagner scored double digits for the second straight game, falling two rebounds short of what would have been his first double-double of the season. It appears as though Wagner has supplanted Goga Bitadze in the rotation, serving as the primary backup behind Wendell Carter. However, his role remains limited, averaging just 7.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers in 10.0 minutes per game over his past seven appearances.