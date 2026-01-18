Wagner (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.

Wagner missed the first 39 games of the regular season while recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered in December of 2024. He was cleared to play in each of the Magic's last two games, but he'll be in street clothes for Sunday's tilt in London, with his next opportunity to play being Thursday against the Hornets. Goga Bitadze and Jonathan Isaac should see a slight uptick in minutes in Wagner's absence.