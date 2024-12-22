Wagner suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his left knee Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Wagner went down with a non-contact knee injury after playing only two minutes in Saturday's win over Miami. The injury was later diagnosed as a torn ACL on Sunday, and the big man will be forced to miss the remainder of the season following a stellar start which had him in the Sixth Man of the Year conversation. The 27-year-old appeared in 30 regular-season outings, during which he averaged a career-high 12.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks across 18.8 minutes per game. Jonathan Isaac and Caleb Houstan are candidates for increased roles off the bench with Wagner sidelined.