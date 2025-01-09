The Magic announced that Wagner underwent successful surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee Wednesday and will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season.
Wagner had already been ruled out for the rest of the 2024-25 campaign after making 30 appearances before suffering a torn ACL against Miami on Dec. 21. However, the 27-year-old big man can now begin his rehab process and has an $11 million team option for 2025-26.
