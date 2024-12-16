Wagner supplied 32 points (10-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 8-11 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals in 26 minutes during Sunday's 100-91 loss to the Knicks.

Wagner caught fire in Sunday's loss, posting a new career-high mark of 32 points. He also tied his career-best mark of four three-pointers, something he's now done five different times. Wagner is heating up and could continue to provide consistent streaming value while Paolo Banchero (oblique) and Franz Wagner (oblique) rehab their injuries.