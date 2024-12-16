Wagner supplied 32 points (10-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 8-11 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals in 26 minutes during Sunday's 100-91 loss to the Knicks.
Wagner caught fire in Sunday's loss, posting a new career-high mark of 32 points. He also tied his career-best mark of four three-pointers, something he's now done five different times. Wagner is heating up and could continue to provide consistent streaming value while Paolo Banchero (oblique) and Franz Wagner (oblique) rehab their injuries.
More News
-
Magic's Moritz Wagner: Scores 13 in 19 minutes•
-
Magic's Moritz Wagner: Best game of season Tuesday•
-
Magic's Moritz Wagner: Nears double-double off bench•
-
Magic's Moritz Wagner: Comes close to double-double•
-
Magic's Moritz Wagner: Sets season highs in win•
-
Magic's Moritz Wagner: Efficient off bench Tuesday•