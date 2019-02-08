Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Another double-double
Vucevic totaled 21 points (9-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 31 minutes in the Magic's win over the Timberwolves on Thursday.
Vucevic provided his 37th double-double of the season in Thursday's win - fourth most in the NBA. Averaging a career high 20.6 points and 11.9 rebounds this season, Vucevic has one of the safest floors among centers this season.
