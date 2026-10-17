Vucevic tallied 13 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Friday's 136-115 preseason win over the Heat.

Vuvevic returned after sitting out the previous preseason game, logging 23 minutes as the backup center. While it does appear as though Wendell Carter will remain the starting center in Orlando, Vucevic could still find himself playing meaningful minutes on a nightly basis. Goga Bitadze will almost certainly have something to say about that, making the center rotation a tricky one to project with any confidence.