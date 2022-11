Camper didn't play in Sunday's game against the Iowa Wolves due to a knee injury.

Camper was dealing with a knee injury earlier in the month, but he was able to return for one game Nov. 23 against Sioux Falls, totaling five rebounds and an assist in 16 minutes. However, he appeared to aggravate the injury and was unable to go in Sunday's clash. Camper's next opportunity to return will arrive Tuesday against Wisconsin.