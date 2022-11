Smith finished with 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-7 3PT), one rebound and one block in 21 minutes Friday against Capital City.

Smith had a bumpy start to the 2022-23 campaign, but he's scored in double digits in two of his last three matchups. He's seen his minutes slowly begin to increase over this stretch, logging 18, 20 and 21 minutes, respectively.