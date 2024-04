Buzelis announced Friday that he will enter the 2024 NBA Draft, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Buzelis had a somewhat disappointing 2023-24 G League campaign, averaging 14.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.9 assists in 32.0 minutes across 26 appearances for the Ignite. His efficiency was alarming, as the 19-year-old forward posted 44.5/27.3/67.9 shooting splits. However, at 6-foot-10, Buzelis has an intriguing skill set that could see him be a lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.