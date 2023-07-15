Lawson notched 24 points (10-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes during Friday's 112-91 Summer League win against the Pacers.

Lawson played on a two-way contract with the Mavericks in 2022-23, making a total of 14 brief appearances. He was having a shaky Summer League prior to Friday, averaging 9.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists on 34.6 percent shooting from the field.