Lawson closed Monday's 115-102 loss to the 76ers with 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist across 17 minutes.

Making just his sixth appearance of the season, Lawson reached double figures for the second time, as he took advantage of some extra minutes due to injuries. If Ja'Kobe Walter (hip) and RJ Barrett (ankle) miss time in the future, the coaching staff may be more willing to look Lawson's way after this positive showing.