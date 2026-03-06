Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Probable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (quadriceps) is probable for Friday's game versus Boston.
Williams is slated to return after sitting out the front end of this back-to-back set Thursday against the Kings. Look for him to reprise his role as a key member of the second unit in Dallas.
