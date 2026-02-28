Williams will start against the Grizzlies on Friday.

With the Mavericks shorthanded in the second leg of this back-to-back set, Williams will get the starting nod for the second time this month. As a starter this season (12 games), the 26-year-old guard has averaged 14.5 points, 5.4 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 26.8 minutes per contest.