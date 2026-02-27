Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Listed questionable Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martin (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
It looks like Martin came away from Thursday's loss to the Kings with back soreness. If the veteran swingman cannot play Friday, Max Christie and Brandon Williams would both have an even brighter fantasy outlook against Memphis.
