Flagg posted 33 points (14-21 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists, a steal and a block across 40 minutes in Tuesday's 131-130 win over the Nuggets.

Flagg became just the second teenager to record this stat line in NBA history, with the previous record-holder being Luka Doncic (leg). Flagg has been playing at a high level since the beginning of December, but his numbers have seen a sizable uptick lately, as he's hit 20 or more points in five of his last six appearances, and in seven of 10 appearances this month.