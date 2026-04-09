Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Probable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flagg is probable for Friday's game against the Spurs due to a left wrist sprain.
Flagg was also added to the injury report as probable ahead of Wednesday's game against Phoenix before ultimately getting the green light to play, so this appears to be a precautionary listing. The Mavericks should have confirmation on his status as tipoff approaches.
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