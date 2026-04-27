Flagg was named the 2025-26 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year on Monday, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Flagg was more than deserving of this honor, as he averaged 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 33.5 minutes per game over 70 appearances. He presumably solidified the award down the stretch of the regular season, when he put up 51 points April 3 against Orlando, which was followed up with a 45-point showing two days later against the Lakers. Flagg becomes the third Maverick in franchise history to win the award, joining Jason Kidd (1994-95) and Luka Doncic (2018-19).