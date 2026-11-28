Flagg recorded 34 points (13-27 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, five steals and four blocks across 42 minutes in Friday's 113-109 win over the Suns.

Flagg filled the stat sheet in Friday's win in a way no player in NBA history had before, becoming the first player to post this kind of stat line since these five categories became official. Flagg's play down the stretch was pivotal for a Dallas team that outscored the Suns 31-14 in the fourth quarter to clinch a 25-point comeback win. As for Flagg, this was the fifth time he surpassed the 30-point mark this season, and the four blocks were a season-high output as well. His ability to impact the game on both ends of the court while filling the stat sheet is something very few other players can do with this level of consistency.