Flagg chipped in 33 points (11-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and four steals across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 116-94 victory over the Warriors.

This was Flagg's 10th career game with at least 30 points and five assists, and it was his fourth 30-plus performance of the season. The 19-year-old has gotten off to a hot start with averages of 24.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.4 triples, 2.0 steals and 0.7 swats per contest on 48.5 percent shooting from the field and 89.5 percent at the line, which has been good enough for top-8 value in fantasy leagues.