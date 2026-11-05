Flagg notched 19 points (7-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 112-111 loss to the Spurs.

The double-double was the second of the season for Flagg, and his first involving rebounds. The second-year star is taking a step forward from his Rookie of the Year campaign, averaging 24.3 points, 6.3 boards, 6.3 assists, 2.1 steals, 1.0 threes and 0.9 blocks over seven games, and there's still plenty of room for growth in his skills -- Flagg is shooting just 21.2 percent from beyond the arc.