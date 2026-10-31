Flagg finished Friday's 116-111 win over the Rockets with 33 points (13-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-10 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 39 minutes.

Although he struggled from three-point range once again, Flagg turned in another productive all-around performance in Dallas' first NBA Cup game of the year. The star forward erupted for a season-high 33 points and was second on the Mavericks in scoring behind Kyrie Irving (35 points). Flagg also finished second on the team in rebounds and assists. He's posted at least 26 points, six assists and five rebounds in three consecutive contests, though he's shot just 20.0 percent from downtown during that span.